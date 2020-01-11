Pistons' Markieff Morris: Available Saturday
Morris (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Morris has missed seven straight contest with a sprained left foot, so it is a definite possibility that he will face some sort of minutes restriction in his first game back. Sekou Doumbouya figures to see a reduced role with Morris back in the fold.
