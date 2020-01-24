Pistons' Markieff Morris: Back to bench
Morris will come off the bench Friday against Memphis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris entered the starting lineup for Wednesday's game, but he'll be sent back to the bench Friday. Sekou Doumbouya gets the nod at power forward in Morris' place.
