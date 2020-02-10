Pistons' Markieff Morris: Cleared for Monday

Morris (illness) will be available for Monday's matchup against the Knicks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Morris was probable coming in due to an illness, which had been a contributing factor to him missing the previous five games. The veteran will likely return in a bench role for the depleted Pistons, who have been relying on Thon Maker, Christan Wood, John Henson, and Tony Snell for minutes up front.