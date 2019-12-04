Pistons' Markieff Morris: Considered probable
Morris (neck) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris exited Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers after being hit in the neck, though he was ultimately able to return, suggesting his inclusion on Wednesday's injury report is simply precautionary. Over his past five games, Morris is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes.
