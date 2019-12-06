Pistons' Markieff Morris: Downgraded to questionable
Morris (neck) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris' neck seems to be sorer than expected. If he ends up missing Friday's game, Christian Wood and Thon Maker could see extra minutes.
