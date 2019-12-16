Pistons' Markieff Morris: Draws sport start

Morris is starting Monday's game against the Wizards, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Morris' last start dates back to Nov. 23 against the Bucks, but with both Blake Griffin (knee) and Andre Drummond (eye) out of commission, he'll get the nod at power forward. He could see a slight uptick in minutes as a result, though he also saw plenty of run off the bench Saturday, logging 27 minutes in a 115-107 victory.