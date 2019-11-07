Pistons' Markieff Morris: Drops 22 in win

Morris scored a season-high 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Knicks.

The battle of the Morris twins went Markieff's way this time around, although brother Marcus nearly matched his production for the Knicks with 18 points. Detroit's Morris has scored in double digits in four of the last five games, but his marginal fantasy value will plummet even further once Blake Griffin (hamstring) is healthy and reclaims his starting spot.