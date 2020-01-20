Pistons' Markieff Morris: Ejected Monday

Morris was ejected from Monday's game against Washington after picking up a flagrant 2 foul, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Morris committed a hard foul on a Davis Bertans drive to the basket, striking Bertans in the face as he went up for a layup. Upon review, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant 2, and Morris was ejected after playing 18 minutes off the bench. He finished with 10 points and two rebounds. It's possible Morris could face further discipline from the league, but if that's the case, it would probably come in the form of a fine, rather than a suspension.