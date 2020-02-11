Pistons' Markieff Morris: Gets 21 minutes in return

Morris (illness) played 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 87-76 loss to the Hornets, finishing with 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and one rebound.

Morris' return from a five-game absence due to a hip injury and a bout with the flu was probably more of an inconvenience from a fantasy perspective than anything, as it resulted in a muddling of the playing time in the frontcourt between him, Thon Maker (24 minutes), Christian Wood (23 minutes), Sekou Doumbouya (19 minutes) and John Henson (17 minutes). With the Pistons sitting 18 games under .500, veteran options like Morris and Henson seem most at risk among the frontcourt quintet of having their playing time tail off as the season winds down.