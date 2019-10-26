Pistons' Markieff Morris: Good to go Saturday

Morris (back) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Morris was listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to a bout of lower-back tightness, so it's not a major surprise to see him in the starting five. The 30-year-old has played 23 and 26 minutes in the first two games of the season and figures to see a similar workload versus Philadelphia.

