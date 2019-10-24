Pistons' Markieff Morris: Good to go Thursday
Morris (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris bruised his hand during Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers but won't miss any time as a result. Across 23 minutes Wednesday, Morris finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
