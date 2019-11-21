Pistons' Markieff Morris: Injures knee in loss

Morris injured his knee and was unable to return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Morris exited at early in the second quarter after injuring his knee in a collision, ultimately finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound and an assist in five minutes of run. the severity of the injury remains unclear but Morris' availability is certainly up in the air for Friday's tilt with Atlanta.