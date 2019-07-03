Pistons' Markieff Morris: Joining Detroit
Morris has agreed to a contract with the Pistons for the bi-annual exception, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Morris saw his role reduced significantly last season, garnering his fewest minutes per game since his rookie year. Though he struggled shooting the ball, Morris still provided value as a rebounder. It's possible he'll be able to find his touch again in a new environment. Morris will presumably back up Blake Griffin at power forward, and he could see some minutes as a small-ball center.
