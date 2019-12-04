Pistons' Markieff Morris: Leaves Tuesday's game

Morris left Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers after being hit in the neck, James Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Morris sustained the injury in the second quarter after accruing two points and two rebounds coming off the bench. The veteran suffered a bad neck injury last season, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status during and following Tuesday's game. Christian Wood, who is coming off of a monstrous 28-point, 10-rebound performance against the Spurs, figures to see more run as long as Morris is out.