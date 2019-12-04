Pistons' Markieff Morris: Leaves Tuesday's game
Morris left Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers after being hit in the neck, James Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Morris sustained the injury in the second quarter after accruing two points and two rebounds coming off the bench. The veteran suffered a bad neck injury last season, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status during and following Tuesday's game. Christian Wood, who is coming off of a monstrous 28-point, 10-rebound performance against the Spurs, figures to see more run as long as Morris is out.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Plays 34 minutes in loss•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Absent from injury report•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Injures knee in loss•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores just eight points Friday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...