Pistons' Markieff Morris: Listed as out
Morris (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Morris has already missed five straight games, and the Pistons are yet to comment on his timetable. With Blake Griffin (knee) also out, expect rookie Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood to again see minutes boosts.
