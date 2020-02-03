Pistons' Markieff Morris: Listed questionable
Morris (hip) is deemed questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Morris was held out of Sunday's win over Denver, and the Pistons will wait until closer to game time to rule on his status on the second night of a back-to-back. If Morris ultimately sits again, Sekou Doumbouya would be in line for an increased role.
