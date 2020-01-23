Pistons' Markieff Morris: Logs double-double in start
Morris scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.
Morris started for the first time since Dec. 21 and proved worthy, turning in his first double-double of the season. The performance marked the 30-year-old's first double-digit rebounding game of the entire campaign. Nevertheless, he'll probably head back to the bench soon.
