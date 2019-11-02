Pistons' Markieff Morris: Mediocre numbers Friday

Morris contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Chicago.

Morris has been under an injury cloud heading into Friday's game but managed to take his place in the starting lineup. While his brother was going off in Boston, Morris managed a somewhat underwhelming line in the Pistons' loss. He is currently outside the top-200 in standard formats and with Blake Griffin (knee, hamstring) edging closer to a return, Morris is likely to struggle to have any real value.