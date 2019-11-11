Pistons' Markieff Morris: Moves to bench
Morris will come off the bench Monday against the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Morris has started every game for the Pistons this season, but he'll head to the bench Monday with Blake Griffin (hamstring) set to make his season debut. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes.
