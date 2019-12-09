Pistons' Markieff Morris: Not on injury report
Morris (neck) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Morris missed Friday's win over Indiana due to a neck injury, but all signs point to the veteran returning to the rotation Monday night. Morris' minutes have been slashed since Blake Griffin returned from injury, and his averages of 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks/steals over the last six games have made him difficult to roster in most leagues.
