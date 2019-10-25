Pistons' Markieff Morris: Nursing minor back issue
Morris is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to low back tightness.
Morris evidently came away with some back tightness following Thursday's game against the Hawks, though it shouldn't cause him to miss Saturday's clash. Expect the Kansas product to see a relatively normal workload after logging 26 minutes Thursday.
