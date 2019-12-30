Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out again Monday
Morris (foot) will not play Monday against Utah.
A sprained foot will cost Morris a second straight game, and it looks as though Detroit will be shorthanded up front, as Blake Griffin (knee) is listed as doubtful.
