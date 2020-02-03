Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out Monday
Morris (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
A hip injury will keep Morris sidelined for a second consecutive game, with his next chance to take the court arising Wednesday against the Suns. In his absence, Sekou Doumbouya should benefit from an increased role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...