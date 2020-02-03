Play

Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out Monday

Morris (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

A hip injury will keep Morris sidelined for a second consecutive game, with his next chance to take the court arising Wednesday against the Suns. In his absence, Sekou Doumbouya should benefit from an increased role.

More News
Our Latest Stories