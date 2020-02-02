Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out Sunday
Morris won't play Sunday against Denver due to a hip injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is the first report of a hip injury for the veteran forward, as Morris was most recently dealing with an illness prior to Friday's loss against Toronto. As a result, Christian Wood is a prime candidate to see increased run in the absence of Morris in Sunday's contest.
