Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out Sunday

Morris won't play Sunday against Denver due to a hip injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

This is the first report of a hip injury for the veteran forward, as Morris was most recently dealing with an illness prior to Friday's loss against Toronto. As a result, Christian Wood is a prime candidate to see increased run in the absence of Morris in Sunday's contest.

