Pistons' Markieff Morris: Out with foot sprain
Morris has been ruled out for Friday's game against San Antonio due to a left foot sprain.
Morris logged just nine minutes in Thursday's victory over the Wizards, so it appears the injury occurred at some point during the contest. His next chance to take the court will come Monday in Utah.
