Pistons' Markieff Morris: Plays 26 minutes in Thursday's loss

Morris had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.

Morris was able to give it a go despite dealing with a bruised right hand, which he suffered in Wednesday's season opener. It's possible the injury to his shooting hand was partly to blame for the poor field goal percentage. Nevertheless, Morris is likely to hold down the fort as the starting power forward for as long as Blake Griffin (hamstring) is sidelined.