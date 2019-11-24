Pistons' Markieff Morris: Plays 34 minutes in loss

Morris had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 loss to the Bucks.

Morris moved into the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for Blake Griffin (rest) who was given the night off. Morris managed 11 points in 34 minutes but was also a team-worst -28. There is no reason for him to be playing this much time and it really puts the brakes on the potential value of Christian Wood. Morris is not a 12-team option and given the Pistons terrible start to the season, he could trend down in a hurry.