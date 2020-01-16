Pistons' Markieff Morris: Pops for 23 off bench

Morris scored 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.

The veteran forward was one of four Pistons to score 20 or more points on the night. Morris saw his biggest workload since Dec. 23 in his third game back from a foot injury while tying his season high for scoring, but with rookie Sekou Doumbouya having emerged while he was sidelined, Morris could find himself stuck in a bench role for the foreseeable future.