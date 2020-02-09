Pistons' Markieff Morris: Probable for Monday's contest
Morris (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt against the Hornets.
After missing the past five games due to illness, Morris is trending in the right direction, as he is likely to partake in Monday's contest against the Hornets. Since Morris has been sidelined, Christian Wood has stepped up in a big way, playing no less than 32 minutes and scoring no less than 17 points in the last four games. While the forward is likely to play, be sure to monitor his status as game time approaches.
