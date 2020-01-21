Pistons' Markieff Morris: Probable for Wednesday
Morris is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right toe injury.
The belief is that Morris will be able to play through the ailment, which appears to be nothing serious. The veteran was ejected from Monday's loss to Washington after committing a flagrant 2 foul on the Wizards' Davis Bertans.
