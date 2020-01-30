Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for Friday
Morris is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to an illness.
Morris is in danger of missing his first contest since Jan. 9. If he ends up sidelined, Christian Wood could see extra minutes.
