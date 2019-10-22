Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for opener

Morris is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to lower back tightness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear when Morris' back issue came about, but his status for Wednesday's opener is certainly in question now. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) ruled out, Morris could be in line to start at power forward if healthy, but if Morris is ruled out, Thon Maker and Christian Wood should be in line to handle majority of the minutes at the position.