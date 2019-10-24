Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for Thursday
Morris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks with a right hand contusion, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris picked up the injury during Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers; he finished with eight points (3-11 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes. Look for his available for Thursday's game to clear up closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores eight points in starting role•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for opener•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Cleared to return•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Listed as questionable•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...