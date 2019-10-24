Play

Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for Thursday

Morris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks with a right hand contusion, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Morris picked up the injury during Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers; he finished with eight points (3-11 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes. Look for his available for Thursday's game to clear up closer to tip-off.

