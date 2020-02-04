Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable Wednesday
Morris (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris has been sidelined the last two games with the hip issue, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood likely will see increased run should the veteran forward be unable to play.
