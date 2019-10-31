Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable with ankle injury
Morris is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls with a right ankle sprain, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, during which he tallied 16 points, five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes. His availability for Friday's contest should clear up closer to tip-off.
