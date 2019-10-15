Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable with illness

Morris will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason game against the 76ers due to illness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

This doesn't appear to be a significant issue for Morris, though he may be held out of Tuesday's exhibition as a precaution. If he's unable to go, expect Joe Johnson, Christian Wood and Thon Maker to see an uptick in playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories