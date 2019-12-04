Pistons' Markieff Morris: Returns to action
Morris (neck) returned to Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards III reports.
Morris exited the contest in the second quarter after being hit in the neck, but the injury does not appear to be serious. He and Christian Wood will likely ease towards more of a timeshare behind starting power forward Blake Griffin.
