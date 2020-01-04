Pistons' Markieff Morris: Ruled out for Saturday
Morris (foot) won't play Saturday against Golden State.
Morris will miss his fourth straight matchup while dealing with a left foot sprain. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Los Angeles.
