Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 15 off bench
Morris posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes Saturday against the Rockets.
The only blemish on Morris' line were his five turnovers. Otherwise, it was a strong outing for the veteran, who took over some of the scoring responsibilities with Blake Griffin exiting early with a knee injury. Though he's found himself largely in a bench role, Morris' excelled alongside Derrick Rose and is posting averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.5 assists in 22.1 minutes per game this year. He's pairing these solid numbers with excellent shooting splits of 47.3 percent from the field, a career-best 41.4 percent from three and 73.0 percent from the line.
