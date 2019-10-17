Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win

Morris compiled 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Hornets.

Morris returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday's matchup with the 76ers due to an illness. The absence of Blake Griffin (hamstring) resulted in Morris asserting himself offensively in this one. It remains to be seen how many minutes Morris will receive once the regular season arrives, but theoretically he could play alongside Griffin and Andre Drummond in bigger lineups given that he and Griffin both boast deep shooting range.