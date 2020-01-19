Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 22 in 20 minutes

Morris collected 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 win over the Hawks.

Morris has combined for 45 points across 42 minutes during the last two games, and he has now posted at least 20 five times through 35 appearances this season. Morris is also sporting a career-best three-point shooting percentage, but he's still best reserved for use in deeper leagues.