Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 22 points in spot start
Morris produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to Washington.
Morris replaced Blake Griffin (knee) in the starting lineup, turning in one of his best performances of the season. There has been no word as to the severity of Griffin's injury, however, if he misses any length of time, Morris would appear to be the likely replacement. If he is playing at least 30 minutes a night, Morris could find himself in talks for a 12-team roster spot.
