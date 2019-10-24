Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores eight points in starting role

Morris (back) scored eight points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Morris got the start in place of the injured Blake Griffin (hamstring), but he was highly unproductive and struggled to make a big impact on the floor. He should remain as a starter while Griffin is out, but his long-term role remains on the bench for Detroit. Detroit takes on Atlanta on Thursday.