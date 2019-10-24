Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores eight points in starting role
Morris (back) scored eight points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Morris got the start in place of the injured Blake Griffin (hamstring), but he was highly unproductive and struggled to make a big impact on the floor. He should remain as a starter while Griffin is out, but his long-term role remains on the bench for Detroit. Detroit takes on Atlanta on Thursday.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for opener•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Cleared to return•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Listed as questionable•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Sitting with bronchitis•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...