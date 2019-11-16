Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores just eight points Friday

Morris ended with eight points (3-9 Fg, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to Charlotte.

Morris played 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss, taking a hit with the return of Blake Griffin. Morris was not even putting up 12-team league numbers when Griffin was sidelined and so there is no reason to think he can move into the standard league conversation anytime soon. He can be ignored in all but the deeper formats.