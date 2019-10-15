Pistons' Markieff Morris: Sitting with bronchitis
Morris (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Morris will take a seat Tuesday due to bronchitis. His status for Detroit's final preseason game Wednesday in Charlotte is unknown at this time.
