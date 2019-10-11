Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Friday
Morris will start Friday's preseason contest against the Cavaliers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
With Blake Griffin out for rest, coach Dwayne Casey will lean on Morris. He made 16 starts last season, averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.8 minutes.
