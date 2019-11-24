Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting vs. Bucks
Morris will start during Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Blake Griffin is getting the night off for rest on the second half of a back-to-back. That's prompting Morris to draw his 12th start of the season. In his 11 previous starts, he's averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.4 minutes.
