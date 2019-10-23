Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday

Morris (back) will play and start Wednesday against Indiana, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Blake Griffin (hamstring) already ruled out, Morris, although fighting back soreness, will reportedly start at power forward Wednesday. As long as Griffin is kept sidelined, expect Morris to be the go-to option for the Pistons at the power forward position with Thon Maker and Christian Wood coming off the bench to start the season.