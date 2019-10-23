Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday
Morris (back) will play and start Wednesday against Indiana, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
With Blake Griffin (hamstring) already ruled out, Morris, although fighting back soreness, will reportedly start at power forward Wednesday. As long as Griffin is kept sidelined, expect Morris to be the go-to option for the Pistons at the power forward position with Thon Maker and Christian Wood coming off the bench to start the season.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable for opener•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Cleared to return•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Listed as questionable•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Sitting with bronchitis•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Questionable with illness•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...