Pistons' Markieff Morris: To remain out
Morris (foot) will remain out Thursday against the Cavs.
Morris continues to miss time with a sprained left foot, and Thursday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. It's unclear how close he may be to returning, but the Pistons are yet to rule him out for more than a game at a time.
