Pistons' Markieff Morris: Unavailable Friday
Morris (neck) won't play Friday against Indiana, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris was initially listed as probable due to a neck issue, but he's now been downgraded to out ahead of Friday's clash. He's set to miss his first game of the 2019-20 campaign. Christian Wood and Thon Maker could see more minutes in Morris' absence.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...