Pistons' Markieff Morris: Unavailable Friday

Morris (neck) won't play Friday against Indiana, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Morris was initially listed as probable due to a neck issue, but he's now been downgraded to out ahead of Friday's clash. He's set to miss his first game of the 2019-20 campaign. Christian Wood and Thon Maker could see more minutes in Morris' absence.

